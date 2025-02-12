|
12.02.2025 14:42:05
EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2084711 12.02.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Siltronic AG
|09:57
|Siltronic Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|11.02.25
|Siltronic Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.02.25
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.25
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.02.25
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
