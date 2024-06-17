EQS-PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.06.2024 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Siemens Energy AG
Street:
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
Postal code:
81739
City:
Munich Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
2.87 %
2.58 %
5.46 %
799309712
Previous notification
3.12 %
2.47 %
5.59 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ENER6Y0
0
22966959
0 %
2.87 %
Total
22966959
2.87 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall of Lent shares
At any time
1264229
0.16 %
Right of use over shares
At any time
1010077
0.13 %
Long Call Option
21/06/2024-19/12/2025
4035233
0.5 %
Right of use over ADR (US82621A1043)
At any time
304
0 %
Total
6309843
0.79 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Short Put Option
21/06/2024-19/12/2025
Physical
7667053
0.96 %
Swaps On Baskets
10/07/2024-30/09/2026
Cash
3259286
0.41 %
Right of use over Reverse Convertible
At any time
Cash
105788
0.01 %
Convertible Bonds (DE000A3K81W7)
14/09/2025
14/09/2022-08/09/2025
Physical
1635176
0.2 %
Reverse Convertible (CH1317298177)
14/02/2025
-
Physical
43373
0.01 %
Long Call Option
08/07/2024
Cash
124538
0.02 %
Long Call Warrant
-
Cash
246836
0.03 %
Equity Swaps
25/10/2024-04/07/2025
Cash
188474
0.02 %
Right of use over Convertible
At any time
Physical
93920
0.01 %
Swaps On Indices
21/06/2024
Cash
971535
0.12 %
Total
14335979
1.79 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Financial Services Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Securities LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
14 Jun 2024
17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com