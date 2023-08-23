|
23.08.2023 09:22:50
EQS-PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Energy AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Energy AG
|Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|81739 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens-energy.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1709357 23.08.2023 CET/CEST
SMI und DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Mittwoch leicht aufwärts gehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch positiv. An den Märkten in Fernost werden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.
