Siemens Energy Aktie [Valor: 56635536 / ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0]
EQS-PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2023 / 10:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Siemens Energy AG
Street: Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
Postal code: 81739
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.13 % 5.47 % 5.60 % 799309712
Previous notification 0.10 % 4.95 % 5.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ENER6Y0 0 810186 0 % 0.10 %
US82621A1043 0 232106 0 % 0.03 %
Total 1042292 0.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 16861856 2.11 %
Right Of Use Open 10939921 1.37 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 100000 0.01 %
Convertible Bond 14.09.2025 7911932 0.99 %
    Total 35813709 4.48 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 23.06.2033 Cash 6654516 0.83 %
Put Option 20.12.2024 Physical 1054000 0.13 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 180524 0.02 %
      Total 7889039 0.99 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Jun 2023


28.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1667497  28.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667497&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

