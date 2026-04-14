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Siemens Aktie 827766 / DE0007236101

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14.04.2026 17:26:55

EQS-PVR: Siemens AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Siemens
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.04.2026 / 17:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
Postal code: 80333
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.14 % 0.04 % 3.18 % 782,000,000
Previous notification 2.9642 % 0.0015 % 2.9657 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007236101 0 24,595,799 0.00 % 3.14 %
Total 24,595,799 3.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
securities lending (right to recall) 306,035 0.04 %
    Total 306,035 0.04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Ireland Limited % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR AM % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi SGR SpA. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Austria GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Hong-Kong Ltd % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Singapore Ltd % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Czech Republic Asset Management, a.s. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
SABADELL ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. S.G.I.I.C. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Societe Generale Gestion % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Taiwan Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2026


14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308280  14.04.2026 CET/CEST