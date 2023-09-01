|
01.09.2023 12:00:32
EQS-PVR: SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SGL Carbon SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sglcarbon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1717321 01.09.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu SGL Carbon SE
Analysen zu SGL Carbon SE
|07.08.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.23
|SGL Carbon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.11.21
|SGL Carbon Sell
|Baader Bank
|12.11.21
|SGL Carbon Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.21
|SGL Carbon Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.02.23
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.22
|SGL Carbon Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Was gibt es Neues aus der Kryptowelt? | BX Swiss TV
Was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit? Darüber spricht Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21 Shares im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem erläutert Bernhard Wenger, wie 21Shares bereits künstliche Intelligenz verwendet und gibt einen Ausblick auf den Kryptomarkt.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI etwas leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}