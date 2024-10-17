|
17.10.2024 12:02:50
EQS-PVR: SFC Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SFC Energy AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2010725 17.10.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu SFC Energy AG
Analysen zu SFC Energy AG
|02.10.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.09.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.08.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.05.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.10.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.09.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.08.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.05.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.10.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.09.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.08.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.05.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.02.24
|SFC Energy Buy
|Warburg Research
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Entscheid: SMI etwas fester -- DAX kratzt an Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit leichten Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex gewinnt ebenso hinzu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}