EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’462 -0.1%  SPI 14’896 -0.2%  Dow 38’746 -0.6%  DAX 17’695 -0.1%  Euro 0.9598 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’892 -0.4%  Gold 2’127 0.6%  Bitcoin 59’343 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8831 -0.2%  Öl 82.7 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293Super Micro Computer2776758Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
Spirent-Aktie +58%: Milliardendeal im Kommunikationssektor - Viavi übernimmt Spirent
Apple-Aktie mit Verlusten: Schwacher iPhone-Absatz macht Apple wohl zu schaffen
Tesla-Aktie verliert: Vermutlicher Brandanschlag führt zu Stromausfall bei deutscher Tesla-Gigafabrik
Boeing-Aktie minimal schwächer: US-Luftfahrtaufsicht findet Probleme bei Qualitätskontrollen
NIO-Aktie dreht in die Gewinnzone: NIO trotz steigendem Umsatz weiter tief in der Verlustzone
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.03.2024 16:47:05

EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Scout24-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Scout24
58.31 CHF -1.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.03.2024 / 16:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Feb 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.90 % 0.00 % 4.90 % 75000000
Previous notification 5.07 % 0.00 % 5.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 3677707 0.00 % 4.90 %
Total 3677707 4.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title. 

Date
05 March 2024


05.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1852027  05.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852027&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scout24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scout24

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
29.02.24 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.02.24 Scout24 Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.02.24 Scout24 Overweight Barclays Capital
28.02.24 Scout24 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.02.24 Scout24 Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordiskg

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

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
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:29 Ethereum Kurs steigt gen 4.000 Dollar trotz Verzögerung der SEC-Entscheidung über Spot-ETF
13:45 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Renault SA
10:54 Understanding Micro Treasury Futures
09:33 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09:14 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenauftakt
09:08 Marktüberblick: Henkel nach Zahlen schwach
08:30 3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verschnaufpause zum Wochenstart
04.03.24 Der Hype um Künstliche Intelligenz geht weiter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’883.04 19.82 BVSSMU
Short 12’154.47 13.37 D1SSMU
Short 12’587.21 8.91 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’459.42 05.03.2024 16:46:38
Long 10’962.72 19.49 SSRM0U
Long 10’687.86 13.37 SSQMJU
Long 10’259.30 8.95 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scout24 62.80 41.12% Scout24

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geheimtipp: Das rät Warren Buffett Anlegern mit Blick auf Expertentipps
Vor Bitcoin-Halving: Bitcoin-Mining-Experte Riot Platforms zählt zahlreiche Risiken auf
Von zahlreichen Katalysatoren angetrieben: Warum Ethereum der neue Krypto-Liebling werden könnte
Sandoz-Aktie verliert: Sandoz bekommt mit Remco Steenbergen ab Juli einen neuen Finanzchef
Lindt & Sprüngli profitiert 2023 von Steuereffekt - Aktie verliert
Bitcoin schafft 65'000-US-Dollar-Schwelle: Kryptomarkt am Vormittag im Aufschwung
Rekordhoch: Super Micro Computer-Aktie steigt nach Eintritt in S&P 500 zweistellig an
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie freundlich: Kanton Zürich sagt Ja zur Pistenverlängerung
Kurswechsel bei Canopy Growth? Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung im Anmarsch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger büsst am Dienstagmittag ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit