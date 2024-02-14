|
14.02.2024 12:30:10
EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
14.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1837365 14.02.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Scout24
Analysen zu Scout24
|17.01.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.01.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.23
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.12.23
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.12.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|02.11.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|09.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.23
|Scout24 Sell
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.11.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger verdauen US-Inflationszahlen: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zur Wochenmitte zu. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}