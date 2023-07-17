EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'001 -1.0%  SPI 14'569 -0.9%  Dow 34'509 0.3%  DAX 16'019 -0.5%  Euro 0.9666 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'351 -1.1%  Gold 1'949 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'908 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8613 -0.1%  Öl 78.8 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Swiss Prime Site-Aktie stabil: SPS profitiert von robustem Transaktions- und Vermietungsmarkt
Präsidentendekret: Russland übernimmt Anteile von Danone- und Carlsberg-Filialen - Danone- und Carlsberg-Aktien unter Druck
Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich freundlich: Microsoft kommt Kauf des Videospiele-Riesen Activision Blizzard näher
Ausblick: Novartis stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Silber kaufen: Wie Sie Münzen und Barren kaufen und von der Silberpreisentwicklung profitieren
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Richemont21048333Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Swatch1225515Adecco1213860Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.07.2023 14:48:45

EQS-PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Scout24
59.32 CHF -8.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2023 / 14:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Jul 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.84 % 4.05 % 4.89 % 75000000
Previous notification 0.68 % 4.35 % 5.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 630376 0 % 0.84 %
Total 630376 0.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 7799 0.01 %
Right Of Use Open 2978817 3.97 %
    Total 2986616 3.98 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 17361 0.02 %
Swap 06.07.2033 Cash 36632 0.05 %
      Total 53993 0.07 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Jul 2023


17.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1681745  17.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681745&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scout24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scout24

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10.07.23 Scout24 Sell UBS AG
06.07.23 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.07.23 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.06.23 Scout24 Hold Warburg Research
20.06.23 Scout24 Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Wie lief das erste halbe Jahr am Kryptomarkt? Diese Frage beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem spricht Bernhard Wenger über die Umsätze der Kryptowährungen und gibt ein Prognose, wie sich die Kryptowährungen in Zukunft entwickeln könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:55 DAX Wochenausblick: China-Daten enttäuschen – Berichtssaison voraus
08:42 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
06:21 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Über der 200-Tage-Linie
14.07.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla, Volkswagen
14.07.23 Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV
14.07.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.07.2023
13.07.23 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
13.07.23 Boom bei Fernreisen – Tourismusindustrie wieder im Aufwind?
21.06.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Mai um 2 auf 11,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'445.34 19.65 52SSMU
Short 11'673.89 13.93 6SSMOU
Short 12'142.53 8.73 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'000.99 17.07.2023 14:38:34
Long 10'540.00 19.80
Long 10'360.00 13.92
Long 9'865.93 8.84 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scout24 62.80 41.12% Scout24

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie sackt ab: Richemont verbucht im ersten Quartal 2023/24 zweistelliges Wachstum - Analystenerwartungen leicht verfehlt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS plant offenbar Massenkündigungen in zwei Wellen - CS Schweiz überträgt Daniel Hunziker Firmenkundengeschäft
Top-Picks der Analysten bei KI und EV - Tesla-Aktie kein Favorit
SMI im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Shanghai Composite schliesst in Rot
Krypto-Experten sehen keinen Zusammenhang mehr zwischen Bitcoin und Wall Street
Tesla-Aktie legt vorbörslich zu: Tesla baut ersten 'Cybertruck' in Texas - Höhere Sicherheitsanforderungen bei Werksausbau in Deutschland
Rohstoffpreise im Sinkflug: Indikator für weltweite Rezession?
Insiderkäufe: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen griffen die Firmenchefs beherzt zu
Roche-Aktie, Novartis-Aktie & Co.: Das sind die Schweizer Aktienfavoriten für das zweite Halbjahr
Jeremy Grantham warnt erneut vor Platzen der Börsenblase - Sorge über KI-Boom

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit