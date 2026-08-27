Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie 656876 / AT0000946652
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27.08.2026 13:28:03
EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SBO AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Warsaw, 26.8.2026
Overview
1. Issuer: SBO AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.8.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error.
Warsaw am 26.8.2026
27.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SBO AG
|Hauptstrasse 2
|2630 Ternitz
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.sbo.at
|LEI Code:
|549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389776 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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13:28
|EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
13:28
|EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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