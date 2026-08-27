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Schoeller-Bleckmann Aktie 656876 / AT0000946652

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27.08.2026 13:28:03

EQS-PVR: SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Schoeller-Bleckmann
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SBO AG
SBO AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.08.2026 / 13:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Warsaw,  26.8.2026

 

Overview

 

1. Issuer: SBO AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City: Wilmington, DE
Country: United States of America (USA)

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.8.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
0,00 %		  
3,99 %		  
3,99 %		  
16 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
0,68 %		  
3,94 %		  
4,62 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000946652   0   0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lending Open N/A 471 727 2,95 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 471 727 2,95 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Swap 20/08/2036 N/A Cash 167 442 1,05 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 167 442 1,05 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.        
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1      
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2      
4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,00 % 2,05 % 2,05 %
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 1,27 % 1,27 %
6 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1      
7 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 6 0,00 % 0,67 % 0,67 %
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error.

 

 Warsaw am  26.8.2026

 


27.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SBO AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet: http://www.sbo.at
LEI Code: 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389776  27.08.2026 CET/CEST

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