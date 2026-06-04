Salzgitter Aktie 348595 / DE0006202005
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04.06.2026 09:35:53
EQS-PVR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstrasse 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2339790 04.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.Weiterlesen!
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09:35
|EQS-PVR: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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03.06.26
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03.06.26