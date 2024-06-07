|
07.06.2024 14:25:45
EQS-PVR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
07.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1920821 07.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
|06.06.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.06.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.06.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.23
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.23
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Warburg Research
Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall Beni Huggel & François Bloch
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Beni Huggel, Fussball-Experte beim SRF.
⚽ Wird die Schweiz Europameister?
💼 Was macht Beni Huggel heute?
⚽ Ist eine Euphorie schon spürbar?
🥅 Wer wird der erste Schweizer Penalty Schütze?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI etwas fester -- DAX klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit leichten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}