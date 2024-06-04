|
04.06.2024 17:27:06
EQS-PVR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1917641 04.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SE
|27.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.05.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.24
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.23
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.11.23
|SAF-HOLLAND Hold
|Warburg Research
Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Eine Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im Mai 2024
|03.06.24
|Schroders: Income ist "in", und die Fed hat ihr Mojo verloren
|31.05.24
|Schroders: Video: Wie wird KI den Energiebedarf ankurbeln?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}