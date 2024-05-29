Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’790 -0.6%  SPI 15’738 -0.7%  Dow 38’521 -0.9%  DAX 18’475 -1.1%  Euro 0.9876 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’966 -1.3%  Gold 2’339 -1.0%  Bitcoin 61’509 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9132 0.1%  Öl 83.7 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Swatch1225515
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittwochnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Krypto-Rangliste: In welchen Ländern Bitcoin & Co. besonders beliebt sind
Ausblick: Birkenstock öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weshalb der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken abgibt
Big-Short-Investor Danny Moses: Tesla-Aktie dürfte vor weiterem Absturz stehen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
SAF-HOLLAND Aktie [Valor: 55990017 / ISIN: DE000SAFH001]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.05.2024 17:37:51

EQS-PVR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero SAF-HOLLAND-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SAF-HOLLAND
17.05 CHF -3.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.05.2024 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Street: Hauptstraße 26
Postal code: 63856
City: Bessenbach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100QJQLUJHWREL058

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.59 % 3.37 % 4.96 % 45394302
Previous notification 1.59 % 3.41 % 5.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SAFH001 0 722245 0.00 % 1.59 %
Total 722245 1.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 123785 0.27 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 18445 0.04 %
    Total 142230 0.31 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 23/07/2024 - 26/05/2026 n/a Cash 1387835 3.06 %
      Total 1387835 3.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 May 2024


29.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1913973  29.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913973&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu SAF-HOLLAND SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAF-HOLLAND SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
27.05.24 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Warburg Research
10.05.24 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
10.05.24 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Warburg Research
09.05.24 SAF-HOLLAND Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09.05.24 SAF-HOLLAND Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Micron Technology
✅ Dell Technologies
✅ Ferrari
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:01 BNP Paribas - Baustoffhersteller nutzen die Krise
09:38 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy setzt Rally fort
08:00 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Micron Technology, Dell Technologies & Ferrari – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Fehlausbruch am Widerstand
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Block by Block (Revisited)
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’265.54 19.99 SS4MNU
Short 12’529.22 13.80 NNSSMU
Short 12’994.33 8.90 FSSMRU
SMI-Kurs: 11’789.57 29.05.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’324.69 19.99 KLUBSU
Long 11’140.00 13.71
Long 10’571.68 8.80 SSQMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche macht in den USA Fortschritte bei Krebsmittel Inavolisib
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert - Auch AMC-Aktien im Aufwind
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger reagiert am Mittag positiv
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
Rheinmetall-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Rheinmetall sichert sich Millionen-Auftrag
Ethereum-Spot-ETFs: Das bedeutet die Genehmigung für Anleger
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Zinssorgen flammen auf: Dow leichter -- SMI etwas schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Kryptowährungen setzen Siegeszug fort: Schweizer Banken setzen vermehrt auf Bitcoin & Co.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit