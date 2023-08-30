|
30.08.2023 11:11:09
EQS-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
30.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1715049 30.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.
Analysen zu RWE AG St.
|24.08.23
|RWE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|RWE Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.08.23
|RWE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|RWE Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.08.23
|RWE Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.23
|RWE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.23
|RWE Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.21
|RWE Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Fokus: SMI etwas leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}