EQS-PVR: Ringmetall SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer Name: Ringmetall SE Street: Innere Wiener Str. 9 Postal code: 81667 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Christoph Petri

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1980

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

Petri Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG

Blue Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

Konstantin Winterstein



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 Jun 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 59.00 % 0.00 % 59.00 % 29069040 Previous notification 54.34 % 0 % 54.34 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE00A3E5E55 0 17151077 0.00 % 59.00 % Total 17151077 59.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Christoph Petri 59.00 % % 59.00 % Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH 16.80 % % 16.80 % Petri Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG 6.20 % % 6.20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Into the new intermediate company Petri Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG, 1,803,072 shares were contributed.

Date

19 Sep 2022

