Rheinmetall Aktie [Valor: 345850 / ISIN: DE0007030009]
24.01.2025 13:41:26

EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Rheinmetall
697.00 CHF
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.01.2025 / 13:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Rheinmetall AG
Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1
Postal code: 40476
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Jan 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.85 % 4.21 % 6.05 % 43558850
Previous notification 1.75 % 4.68 % 6.43 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007030009 0 803924 0 % 1.85 %
Total 803924 1.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 21.02.2025 to 19.06.2026 at any time 1412500 3.24 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 54459 0.13 %
    Total 1466959 3.37 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 21.03.2025 to 19.12.2025 at any time Physical 142200 0.33 %
Retail Structured Product From 16.10.2073 to 14.01.2075 at any time Cash 3530 0.01 %
Equity Swap From 29.01.2025 to 09.12.2025 at any time Cash 219047 0.5 %
Compound Option From 28.02.2025 to 02.03.2026 at any time Cash 276 0 %
Equity Put Option* 21.03.2025 at any time Physical 10000 0.02 %
      Total 365053 0.84 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.02% of the voting rights in Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 

Date
24 Jan 2025


24.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2074555  24.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2074555&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

