EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.01.2024 / 08:37 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP

City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Jan 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.96 % 0.03 % 4.99 % 43558850 Previous notification 5.08 % 0.01 % 5.09 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 0 2162149 0.00 % 4.96 % Total 2162149 4.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bond 07/02/2028 07/02/2023 to 07/02/2028 10656 0.02 % Total 10656 0.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 15/05/2033 15/05/2033 Cash settlement 474 0 % Total 474 0.001088182998 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Company LLP % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Trust Company, NA % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management International Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Canada LLC % % % Wellington Management Canada ULC % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management Australia Pty. Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management Singapore Pte Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % % Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Inc % % % Wellington Management Funds LLC % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Luxembourg S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Inc. % % % Wellington Funds (US) LLC % % % Wellington Compound Growth L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Elbe Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Elbe Partners, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Elbe Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % High Haith Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % High Haith Investors (Cayman), L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % High Haith Partners, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Quissett Investors (Bermuda) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Quissett Partners, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington-CIS Global Equity Fund, L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % % - % % % Wellington Management Group LLP % % % Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % % Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % % Wellington Global Multi-Strategy Fund, L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

26 Jan 2024

