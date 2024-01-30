|
30.01.2024 08:37:53
EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
30.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1825289 30.01.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AG
|
08:37
|EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
08:37
|EQS-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
29.01.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Handelsende mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
29.01.24
|Rheinmetall-Aktie fest: Rheinmetall hat Auftrag für Radpanzer-Fertigung erhalten (Dow Jones)
|
29.01.24
|XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
29.01.24
|DAX aktuell: DAX präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
29.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: So performt der DAX am Montagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
29.01.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zeigt sich mittags leichter (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Rheinmetall AG
|02.01.24
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.23
|Rheinmetall Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.11.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.23
|Rheinmetall Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.11.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.23
|Rheinmetall Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.11.23
|Rheinmetall Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.11.23
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.11.23
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.11.23
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.23
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.08.23
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
APG SGA am 24.01.2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: SMI und DAX etwas fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zur Startglocke mit Gewinnen erwartet. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}