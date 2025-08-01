Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’836 -0.8%  SPI 16’525 -0.8%  Dow 44’131 -0.7%  DAX 24’065 -0.8%  Euro 0.9299 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’320 -1.4%  Gold 3’292 0.1%  Bitcoin 93’654 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8131 0.1%  Öl 71.6 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novo Nordisk129508879Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Apple-Aktie: AppleCare One - Schutz für mehrere Geräte zum Pauschalpreis
Juli 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Goldpreis tritt auf der Stelle: Rohstoffmärkte vor spannendem Freitag
SAP-Aktie: Übernahme von SmartRecruiters
KW 31: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.08.2025 08:46:03

EQS-PVR: RENK Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

RENK
63.68 CHF 0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RENK Group AG
RENK Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.08.2025 / 08:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RENK Group AG
Street: Gögginger Strasse 73
Postal code: 86159
City: Augsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Triton GP HoldCo SARL
City of registered office, country: Luxemburg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Rebecca BidCo SARL

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jul 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.52 % 0.00 % 7.52 % 100000000
Previous notification 18.33 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000RENK730 0 7516668 0.00 % 7.52 %
Total 7516668 7.52 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Triton GP HoldCo SARL % % %
Triton GP HoldCo II SARL % % %
Triton Managers V Limited % % %
Triton Fund V General Partner L.P. % % %
Triton Fund V L.P. % % %
Triton V SARL SICAV-RAIF % % %
Triton Masterluxco 5 % % %
Rebecca LuxCo SARL % % %
Rebecca MidCo SARL % % %
Rebecca BidCo SARL 7.52 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 Jul 2025


01.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Strasse 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.renk.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2178108  01.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu RENK

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten