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Readcrest Capital Aktie 150236416 / DE000A0LE3J1

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30.07.2026 19:08:43

EQS-PVR: Readcrest Capital AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Readcrest Capital
1.49 EUR 0.00%
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Readcrest Capital AG
Readcrest Capital AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.07.2026 / 19:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Readcrest Capital AG
Street: Hermannstrasse 40
Postal code: 20095
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945004D7BZ2T9FUK105

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Celina Schwerdtfeger
Date of birth: 18 Sep 2003
Natural person (first name, surname): Florian Schwerdtfeger
Date of birth: 16 Oct 2006

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
CFS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 13.11 % 0.00 % 13.11 % 46902379
Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LE3J1 0 6150000 0.00 % 13.11 %
Total 6150000 13.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
- Celina Schwerdtfeger und Florian Schwerdtfeger % % %
- CFS Verwaltung eingetragene Gesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts % % %
- CFS Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 13.11 % % 13.11 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Jul 2026


30.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Hermannstrasse 40
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.readcrest.com
LEI Code: 8945004D7BZ2T9FUK105

 
End of News EQS News Service

2374464  30.07.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

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Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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