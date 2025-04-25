Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’952 0.3%  SPI 16’215 0.4%  Dow 39’901 -0.5%  DAX 22’224 0.7%  Euro 0.9434 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’150 0.7%  Gold 3’274 -2.2%  Bitcoin 79’192 1.8%  Dollar 0.8304 0.4%  Öl 66.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Baloise1241051
Top News
Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie dennoch höher: Colgate-Palmolive zeigt sich vorsichtiger
Alphabet-Aktie zieht an: Alphabet lässt Prognosen alt aussehen - Kooperation mit Palantir
BioNTech-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Daten zu mRNA- und Immunonkologie-Fokus-Programmen können begeistern
Goldpreis behält Rekordhoch im Auge: Sind Anleger für einen Einstieg bereits zu spät dran?
SpringWorks-Aktie nach Kurssprung leichter: Merck KGaA kurz vor Übernahme von SpringWorks Therapeutics - Merck-Aktie fester
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.04.2025 17:11:26

EQS-PVR: q.beyond AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

q.beyond
0.58 CHF 5.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: q.beyond AG
q.beyond AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.04.2025 / 17:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: q.beyond AG
Street: Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
Postal code: 50829
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900DGVITE7A2L5G12

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Marcel Jo Maschmeyer
Date of birth: 25 Jun 1989

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Apr 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.99 % 0.00 % 4.99 % 124579487
Previous notification 5.04 % 0.00 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005137004 100000 6114337 0.08 % 4.91 %
Total 6214337 4.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Marcel Jo Maschmeyer % % %
-Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit veränderlichem Kapital und Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 4.91 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Apr 2025


25.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2124704  25.04.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu q.beyond (ex QSC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten