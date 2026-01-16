Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’449 -0.2%  SPI 18’571 -0.1%  Dow 49’442 0.6%  DAX 25’326 -0.1%  Euro 0.9311 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’034 -0.1%  Gold 4’601 -0.3%  Bitcoin 76’393 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8016 -0.2%  Öl 64.5 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
DroneShield-Aktie im Aufwind: Milliardenprogramm und neue Allianz treiben den Kurs
Schaeffler-Aktie auf Rekordkurs: Robotik-Fantasie treibt neues 52-Wochen-Hoch
Deshalb bewegt sich der Franken zum Dollar und Euro kaum
UBS AG gibt Novartis-Aktie Neutral
Barclays Capital gibt Zalando-Aktie Overweight
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

PVA TePla Aktie 811389 / DE0007461006

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.01.2026 11:43:24

EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

PVA TePla
26.74 CHF 0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.01.2026 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PVA TePla AG
Street: Im Westpark 10-12
Postal code: 35435
City: Wettenberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Nicolaas Hoek
Date of birth: 15 Sep 1956

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
SPICE THREE Investment Coöperatief U.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Sep 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.06 % 0.00 % 5.06 % 21749988
Previous notification 5.00 % 0.00 % 5.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007461006 0 1100500 0.00 % 5.06 %
Total 1100500 5.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Nicolaas Hoek % % %
Stichting Aandelenbeheer Brandaris Capital % % %
Brandaris Capital Holding B.V. % % %
Brandaris Capital Private Equity B.V. % % %
SPICE THREE Management B.V. 5.06 % % 5.06 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
With regards to SPICE THREE Investment Coöperatief U.A., the old management company SPICE TWO Management B.V. has been replaced by the new management company SPICE THREE Management B.V. 

Date
15 Jan 2026


16.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2261540  16.01.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten