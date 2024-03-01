|
01.03.2024 19:17:18
EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1849929 01.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AG
|
19:17
|EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
19:17
|EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|PVA TePla-Aktie: Was Analysten von PVA TePla erwarten (finanzen.net)
|
29.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
29.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Donnerstagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.24
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.24
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt ab (finanzen.ch)
|
28.02.24
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX mittags im Minus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu PVA TePla AG
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.23
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.23
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.24
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.23
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.11.23
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.24
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.23
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.23
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?
Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich stärker - Nikkei mit neuem Höchststand
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende sind an den US-Börsen leichte Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}