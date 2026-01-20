EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Correction of a release from 16/01/2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
PVA TePla AG
Street:
Im Westpark 10-12
Postal code:
35435
City:
Wettenberg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Nicolaas Hoek Date of birth: 15 Sep 1956
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
SPICE THREE Investment Coöperatief U.A.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Sep 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
5.06 %
0.00 %
5.06 %
21749988
Previous notification
5.001368276617 %
0.00 %
5.001368276617 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007461006
0
1100500
0.00 %
5.06 %
Total
1100500
5.06 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Nicolaas Hoek
%
%
%
Stichting Aandelenbeheer Brandaris Capital
%
%
%
Brandaris Capital Holding B.V.
%
%
%
Brandaris Capital Private Equity B.V.
%
%
%
SPICE THREE Management B.V.
5.06 %
%
5.06 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
With regards to SPICE THREE Investment Coöperatief U.A., the old management company SPICE TWO Management B.V. has been replaced by the new management company SPICE THREE Management B.V.
Date
20 Jan 2026
