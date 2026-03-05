PUMA Aktie 481322 / DE0006969603
|
05.03.2026 10:35:43
EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
05.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2286352 05.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu PUMA SE
Analysen zu PUMA SE
|02.03.26
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.26
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|PUMA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.02.26
|PUMA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.02.26
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: SMI fester -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost gehen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Zuschlägen in den Feierabend.