Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’889 0.4%  SPI 17’967 0.3%  Dow 46’678 -1.6%  DAX 23’587 0.0%  Euro 0.9027 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’755 0.1%  Gold 5’111 0.4%  Bitcoin 56’919 2.7%  Dollar 0.7872 0.2%  Öl 99.2 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
JP Morgan Chase & Co. veröffentlicht Bewertung: Fresenius SE-Aktie mit Overweight
Neue Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie mit Underweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co. beurteilt Siemens Healthineers-Aktie mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

PUMA Aktie 481322 / DE0006969603

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.03.2026 12:43:53

EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Correction of a release from 28.01.2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

PUMA
19.50 CHF -1.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: Correction of a release from 28.01.2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.03.2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PUMA SE
Street: PUMA WAY 1
Postal code: 91074
City: Herzogenaurach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Correction notice (see Section 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Shijia Ding
Date of birth: 14 Sep 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Jan 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2,90 % 30,80 % 33,70 % 148.007.926
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006969603 0 4.292.229 0,00 % 2,90 %
Total 4.292.229 2,90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total Return Swap 03.06.2026 04.12.2025-03.06.2026 Cash 2.571.880 1,74 %
Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 43.014.760 29,06 %
      Total 45.586.640 30,80 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Shijia Ding % % %
Allwealth Assets Limited % % %
Talent Trend Investment Limited % % %
Anta International Group Holdings Limited % % %
ANTA Sports Products Limited % 30,80 % 33,70 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification of Anta International Group Holdings Limited dated 27 January 2026 (and published on 28 January 2026) is hereby revoked. 

Date
10 March 2026


13.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2291154  13.03.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten