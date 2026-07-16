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PSI Software Aktie 10263289 / DE000A0Z1JH9

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16.07.2026 18:06:33

EQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

PSI Software
41.71 CHF -0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PSI Software SE
PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.07.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PSI Software SE
Street: Dircksenstrasse 42-44
Postal code: 10178
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Completion of a voluntary public tender offer, exercise of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Zest Bidco GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 % 15697366
Previous notification 9.99 % 42.83 % 52.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z1JH9 0 12018415 0.00 % 76.56 %
Total 12018415 76.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Share purchase agreement n/a n/a Physical 905663 5.77 %
      Total 905663 5.77 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Europa) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Europa) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Callisto) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Callisto) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-B (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-B (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-E (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14-E (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
WP Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
WP Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 1 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %
- % % %
Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd. % % %
Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC % % %
Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P. % % %
Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 Partners (Cayman), L.P. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A. % % %
WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V. % % %
WP Zest Holdings B.V. % % %
Zest Aggregator B.V. % % %
Zest Investments B.V. % % %
Zest Topco 2 GmbH % % %
Zest Holdco GmbH % % %
Zest Midco GmbH % % %
Zest Bidco GmbH 76.56 % 5.77 % 82.33 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Jul 2026


16.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstrasse 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de
LEI Code: 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

 
End of News EQS News Service

2367180  16.07.2026 CET/CEST

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