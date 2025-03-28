EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.03.2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Street: Medienallee 7 Postal code: 85774 City: Unterföhring

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Marina Elvira Berlusconi

Date of birth: 10 Aug 1966 Natural person (first name, surname): Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Date of birth: 28 Apr 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 March 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 29.99 % 0.0002 % 30.00009 % 233000000 Previous notification 26.58 % 2.29 % 28.87 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000PSM7770 0 69899699 0.00 % 29.99 % Total 69899699 29.9999 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Tender Agreement regarding Public Takeover Offer n/a n/a Physical Settlement 500 0.0002 % Total 500 0.0002 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Marina Elvira Berlusconi / Pier Silvio Berlusconi % % % Holding Italiana Prima S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Seconda S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Terza S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Ottava S.p.A. % % % Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % % MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 29.99 % % 30.00 % - % % % Marina Elvira Berlusconi % % % Holding Italiana Quarta S.p.A.* % % % Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % % MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 29.99 % % 30.00 % - % % % Pier Silvio Berlusconi % % % Holding Italiana Quinta S.p.A.* % % % Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % % MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 29.99 % % 30.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

*These companies only control Finanziaria d'Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. together with the other 4 holding companies (multi-parent control).

Date

27 March 2025

