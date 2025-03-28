EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.03.2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street:
Medienallee 7
Postal code:
85774
City:
Unterföhring Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Marina Elvira Berlusconi Date of birth: 10 Aug 1966
Natural person (first name, surname): Pier Silvio Berlusconi Date of birth: 28 Apr 1969
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 March 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
29.99 %
0.0002 %
30.00009 %
233000000
Previous notification
26.58 %
2.29 %
28.87 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770
0
69899699
0.00 %
29.99 %
Total
69899699
29.9999 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Tender Agreement regarding Public Takeover Offer
n/a
n/a
Physical Settlement
500
0.0002 %
Total
500
0.0002 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Marina Elvira Berlusconi / Pier Silvio Berlusconi
%
%
%
Holding Italiana Prima S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Seconda S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Terza S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Ottava S.p.A.
%
%
%
Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A.
%
%
%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
29.99 %
%
30.00 %
-
%
%
%
Marina Elvira Berlusconi
%
%
%
Holding Italiana Quarta S.p.A.*
%
%
%
Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A.
%
%
%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
29.99 %
%
30.00 %
-
%
%
%
Pier Silvio Berlusconi
%
%
%
Holding Italiana Quinta S.p.A.*
%
%
%
Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A.
%
%
%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
29.99 %
%
30.00 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
*These companies only control Finanziaria d'Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. together with the other 4 holding companies (multi-parent control).
Date
27 March 2025
