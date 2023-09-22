EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'015 -0.6%  SPI 14'463 -0.7%  Dow 34'096 0.1%  DAX 15'557 -0.1%  Euro 0.9665 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'210 -0.1%  Gold 1'928 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'143 0.5%  Dollar 0.9066 0.2%  Öl 93.6 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528
Top News
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Commerzbank-Aktie dennoch mit deutlichen Verlusten: Rund die Hälfte des Commerzbank-Gewinnes soll ausgeschüttet werden
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Wegen Integration in die UBS stuft Fitch das Credit Suisse-Rating hoch
Knorr-Bremse-Aktie: Knorr-Bremse hat neuen Vorstand für globales Bahngeschäft ernannt
Medacta-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Medacta weist höheren Reingewinn aus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Aktie [Valor: 21967295 / ISIN: DE000PSM7770]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.09.2023 17:48:28

EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ProSiebenSat.1 Media
7.44 CHF -6.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.09.2023 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acquisition of control over Finanziaria d'Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. by the heirs jointly controlling thecommunity of heirs of Mr Silvio Berlusconi

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Marina Elvira Berlusconi
Date of birth: 10 Aug 1966
Natural person (first name, surname): Pier Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 28 Apr 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 26.58 % 2.29 % 28.87 % 233,000,000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 61,929,749 0.00 % 26.58 %
Total 61,929,749 26.58 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (contingent right to recall) n.a n.a n.a 5,332,374 2.29 %
      Total 5,332,374 2.29 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Marina Elvira Berlusconi / Pier Silvio Berlusconi % % %
-Holding Italiana Prima S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Seconda S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Terza S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Ottava S.p.A. % % %
-Finanziaria dInvestimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
-MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 26.58 % % 28.87 %
- % % %
-Marina Elvira Berlusconi % % %
-Holding Italiana Quarta S.p.A.* % % %
-Finanziaria dInvestimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
-MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 26.58 % % 28.87 %
- % % %
-Pier Silvio Berlusconi % % %
-Holding Italiana Quinta S.p.A.* % % %
-Finanziaria dInvestimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
-MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 26.58 % % 28.87 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
On 11.9.2023, the parties listed under 3, in addition to other heirs, accepted the inheritance of S. Berlusconiwith retroactive effect to the date of death (with a joint quota of > 50%) and agreed to exercise voting rights ina uniform manner. *These companies control Finanziaria d'Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. only jointly with theother 4 holding companies (multi-parent control). 

Date
21 Sep 2023


22.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1732845  22.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732845&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten