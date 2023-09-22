EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.09.2023 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Street:
|Medienallee 7
|Postal code:
|85774
|City:
|Unterföhring
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Acquisition of control over Finanziaria d'Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. by the heirs jointly controlling thecommunity of heirs of Mr Silvio Berlusconi
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Marina Elvira Berlusconi
Date of birth: 10 Aug 1966
|Natural person (first name, surname): Pier Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 28 Apr 1969
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|26.58 %
|2.29 %
|28.87 %
|233,000,000
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000PSM7770
|0
|61,929,749
|0.00 %
|26.58 %
|Total
|61,929,749
|26.58 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities (contingent right to recall)
|n.a
|n.a
|n.a
|5,332,374
|2.29 %
|
|
|
|Total
|5,332,374
|2.29 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|-Marina Elvira Berlusconi / Pier Silvio Berlusconi
| %
| %
| %
|-Holding Italiana Prima S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Seconda S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Terza S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Ottava S.p.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-Finanziaria dInvestimento Fininvest S.p.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
|26.58 %
| %
|28.87 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Marina Elvira Berlusconi
| %
| %
| %
|-Holding Italiana Quarta S.p.A.*
| %
| %
| %
|-Finanziaria dInvestimento Fininvest S.p.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
|26.58 %
| %
|28.87 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Pier Silvio Berlusconi
| %
| %
| %
|-Holding Italiana Quinta S.p.A.*
| %
| %
| %
|-Finanziaria dInvestimento Fininvest S.p.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
|26.58 %
| %
|28.87 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|On 11.9.2023, the parties listed under 3, in addition to other heirs, accepted the inheritance of S. Berlusconiwith retroactive effect to the date of death (with a joint quota of > 50%) and agreed to exercise voting rights ina uniform manner. *These companies control Finanziaria d'Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. only jointly with theother 4 holding companies (multi-parent control).
Date
