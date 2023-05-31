EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

PPF IM LTD notified us of the following on 29 May 2023 pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act:



We refer to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of PPF IM LTD dated 5 May 2023 notifying that we, PPF IM LTD, have exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE (the Company) on 2 May 2023. We hereby inform you pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the WpHG about the following:



A. Pursued Goals The investment is a long-term strategic investment. We intend to acquire additional voting rights in the Company during the course of the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means. We are seeking representation on the supervisory board of the Company in light of the significance of our shareholding. We do not intend to achieve significant changes in the capital structure of the Company, although we are supportive of future improvements to the ratio between equity and debt as well as increases to dividend payments in the framework of the Company's recently adjusted dividend policy. B. Sources of the Funds Used



The purchases of 10.10% of the voting rights in the Company by PPF IM LTD are funded from PPF IM LTD's own equity and from debt.

