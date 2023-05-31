|
31.05.2023 16:18:06
EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
PPF IM LTD notified us of the following on 29 May 2023 pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act:
We refer to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of PPF IM LTD dated 5 May 2023 notifying that we, PPF IM LTD, have exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE (the Company) on 2 May 2023. We hereby inform you pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the WpHG about the following:
A. Pursued Goals
B. Sources of the Funds Used
The purchases of 10.10% of the voting rights in the Company by PPF IM LTD are funded from PPF IM LTD's own equity and from debt.
31.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1644723 31.05.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Analysen zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|30.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|29.03.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|17.01.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|29.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Kauflaune wegen schwacher chinesischer Konjunkturdaten: SMI steigt leicht an -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich hingegen tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich in der Mittwochssitzung unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}