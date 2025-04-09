Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
USA annullieren wohl Gaslizenzen für Venezuela von BP und Shell - Aktien im Minus
Goldpreis in Gefahr? Analyst sieht mögliches Crash-Szenario
Rheinmetall-Aktie im MInus: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Rheinmetall-Aktie
BASF-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Jefferies bewertet mit "Buy"
Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefrot: Meyer Burger erhält grünes Licht für weiteren Aufschub von Zinszahlungen
09.04.2025 18:04:25

EQS-PVR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Porsche Automobil vz.
29.18 CHF -3.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.04.2025 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With reference to the voting rights notification of Mr Andreas Johann Kiesling, BA, MA (the Notifying Party) dated 21 March 2025, in which it was notified that the share of voting rights in the Porsche Automobil Holding SE indirectly attributable to him via Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH with its registered seat in Grünwald, Porsche Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung with its registered seat in Grünwald, HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH with its registered seat in Grünwald, and Ahorner GmbH with its registered seat in Vienna, Austria, has exceeded the thresholds of 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50% and 75% of the voting rights in the Porsche Automobil Holding SE on 20 March 2025, Porsche Automobil Holding SE was notified the following in the name and on behalf of the Notifying Party on 8 April 2025 pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG):

'The exceeding of the voting rights thresholds is not due to the acquisition of shares by the Notifying Party, but rather due to the first-time attribution of voting rights from shares of a subsidiary of the Notifying Party (Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG) and from shares of third parties with which this subsidiary of the Notifying Party coordinates its behaviour in relation to the issuer (Section 34 (2) WpHG).

1) Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:

a) The facts underlying the attribution of the voting rights serve neither to generate trading profits for the Notifying Party nor the implementation of strategic goals.

b) The Notifying Party does currently not intend to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise.

c) The Notifying Party currently does not seek to exert any further influence on the composition of the issuer's administrative and management bodies but will exercise the voting rights in subsidiaries in accordance with the instructions of certain members of the Porsche and Kiesling families, who coordinate with each other – possibly also regarding the composition of the issuer's supervisory board.

d) In his function as an indirect shareholder, the Notifying Party does currently not seek any significant change in the capital structure of the issuer, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

2) Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:

The acquisition of voting rights is not due to the Notifying Party acquiring shares in the issuer, but rather to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1, (2) WpHG. No equity or borrowed funds were used to finance the acquisition of voting rights.'

09.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2114406  09.04.2025 CET/CEST

