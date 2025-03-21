EQS-PVR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
21.03.2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|Street:
|Porscheplatz 1
|Postal code:
|70435
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Control assumed
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Hubertus Josef Kiesling, BSc
Date of birth: 23 Sep 1992
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH, Porsche Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, Ahorner GmbH
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|100.00 %
|0.00 %
|100.00 %
|153125000
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000PAH0004
|0
|153125000
|0.00 %
|100.00 %
|Total
|153125000
|100.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Hubertus Josef Kiesling, BSc (bezüglich weiterer Familiengesellschafter siehe Ziff. 10)
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH
|100.00 %
| %
|100.00 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Supplement to section 8: Dr. Wolfgang Porsche/Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche/Dipl.- Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder/Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche/Felix Alexander Porsche/Gerhard Anton Porsche/Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche/Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche/Kai Alexander Porsche/Dr. Geraldine Porsche/Peter Daniell Porsche/Diana Porsche/Andreas Johann Kiesling, BA, MA
Date
|
