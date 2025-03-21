Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.03.2025 19:04:09

EQS-PVR: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Porsche Automobil vz.
35.53 CHF -1.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.03.2025 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Street: Porscheplatz 1
Postal code: 70435
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Control assumed

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Hubertus Josef Kiesling, BSc
Date of birth: 23 Sep 1992

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH, Porsche Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, HMP Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, Ahorner GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 March 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 100.00 % 0.00 % 100.00 % 153125000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PAH0004 0 153125000 0.00 % 100.00 %
Total 153125000 100.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Hubertus Josef Kiesling, BSc (bezüglich weiterer Familiengesellschafter siehe Ziff. 10) % % %
Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung % % %
Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH % % %
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH % % %
Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH 100.00 % % 100.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Supplement to section 8: Dr. Wolfgang Porsche/Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche/Dipl.- Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder/Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche/Felix Alexander Porsche/Gerhard Anton Porsche/Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche/Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche/Kai Alexander Porsche/Dr. Geraldine Porsche/Peter Daniell Porsche/Diana Porsche/Andreas Johann Kiesling, BA, MA 

Date
21 March 2025


21.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2104666  21.03.2025 CET/CEST

