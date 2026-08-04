EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PNE Aktie
2339409
/
DE000A0JBPG2
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.08.2026 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|PNE AG
|Street:
|Peter-Henlein-Strasse 2-4
|Postal code:
|27472
|City:
|Cuxhaven
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.93 %
|0.54 %
|5.47 %
|76603334
|Previous notification
|5.18 %
|0.68 %
|5.86 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0JBPG2
|0
|3775038
|0.00 %
|4.93 %
|Total
|3775038
|4.93 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Internal right to recall shares lent out
|n/a
|n/a
|2505
|0 %
|
|
|Total
|2505
|0.003270092657 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|30/09/2026 - 02/07/2030
|30/09/2026 - 02/07/2030
|Cash
|410484
|0.54 %
|
|
|
|Total
|410484
|0.54 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.88 %
| %
|5.41 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
04.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|
|Peter-Henlein-Strasse 2-4
|
|27472 Cuxhaven
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|LEI Code:
|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2377142 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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