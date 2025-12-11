PNE Aktie 2339409 / DE000A0JBPG2
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
11.12.2025 13:38:53
EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
11.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Strasse 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2244230 11.12.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu PNE AG
|
13:38
|EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht am Donnerstagmittag Abschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
10:02
|TecDAX-Titel PNE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem PNE-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX startet im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: TecDAX sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.ch)
|
10.12.25
|XETRA-Handel TecDAX fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
10.12.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: TecDAX schwächelt (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu PNE AG
3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Eli Lilly and Co.
NEU✅ Alphabet A
NEU✅ Woodward Inc
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Palo Alto Networks
❌ Microsoft
❌ Interactive Brokers
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren seitwärts. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.