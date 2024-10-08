Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.10.2024 17:27:19

EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

PNE
10.78 CHF -18.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.10.2024 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PNE AG
Street: Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
Postal code: 27472
City: Cuxhaven
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group disclosure with triggered theshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Florian Schuhbauer
Date of birth: 24 Apr 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Oct 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 12.05 % 1.96 % 14.01 % 76603334
Previous notification 11.99 % 0.00 % 11.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0JBPG2 0 9233433 0.00 % 12.05 %
Total 9233433 12.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call options 20.06.2025 at any time Cash settlement 750000 0.98 %
Put options 20.06.2025 at any time Cash settlement 750000 0.98 %
Call options 20.12.2024 at any time Cash settlement 750000 0.98 %
Put options 20.12.2024 at any time Cash settlement 750000 0.98 %
      Total 1500000 1.96 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Florian Schuhbauer % % %
Active Ownership Advisors GmbH % % %
Active Ownership Group Ltd. % % %
Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. 12.05 % % 14.01 %
- % % %
Florian Schuhbauer % % %
Active Ownership Advisors GmbH % % %
Active Ownership Group Ltd. % % %
Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. % % %
Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS 12.05 % % 14.01 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Re section 7.b.2: The put and call options of 0.98% and 0.98% respectively were not added together as they relate to a collar structure under which the Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS can only acquire a maximum of 1.96% of the voting rights. 

Date
07 Oct 2024


08.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2004527  08.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2004527&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

