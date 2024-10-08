EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.10.2024 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
PNE AG
Street:
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
Postal code:
27472
City:
Cuxhaven Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group disclosure with triggered theshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Florian Schuhbauer Date of birth: 24 Apr 1975
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Oct 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
12.05 %
1.96 %
14.01 %
76603334
Previous notification
11.99 %
0.00 %
11.99 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0JBPG2
0
9233433
0.00 %
12.05 %
Total
9233433
12.05 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call options
20.06.2025
at any time
Cash settlement
750000
0.98 %
Put options
20.06.2025
at any time
Cash settlement
750000
0.98 %
Call options
20.12.2024
at any time
Cash settlement
750000
0.98 %
Put options
20.12.2024
at any time
Cash settlement
750000
0.98 %
Total
1500000
1.96 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Florian Schuhbauer
%
%
%
Active Ownership Advisors GmbH
%
%
%
Active Ownership Group Ltd.
%
%
%
Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l.
12.05 %
%
14.01 %
-
%
%
%
Florian Schuhbauer
%
%
%
Active Ownership Advisors GmbH
%
%
%
Active Ownership Group Ltd.
%
%
%
Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l.
%
%
%
Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS
12.05 %
%
14.01 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Re section 7.b.2: The put and call options of 0.98% and 0.98% respectively were not added together as they relate to a collar structure under which the Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS can only acquire a maximum of 1.96% of the voting rights.
Date
07 Oct 2024
