EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'088 -0.5%  SPI 14'500 -0.5%  Dow 37'082 -1.3%  DAX 16'639 -0.6%  Euro 0.9433 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'506 -0.6%  Gold 2'037 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'971 0.9%  Dollar 0.8589 -0.5%  Öl 79.3 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Sika41879292Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Binance mit grossen Schwierigkeiten auf den Philippinen: Börsenaufsicht droht mit Zugangsblockade
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Mittag um die Kurse der Commodities
Dollar verliert zu Euro und Franken - Das sind die Gründe
Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Suche...

PNE Aktie [Valor: 2339409 / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.12.2023 13:25:13

EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero PNE-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

PNE
11.95 CHF -4.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.12.2023 / 13:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PNE AG
Street: Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
Postal code: 27472
City: Cuxhaven
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Dec 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.08 % 5.25 % 5.33 % 76603334
Previous notification 0.88 % 4.44 % 5.33 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0JBPG2 0 58742 0 % 0.08 %
Total 58742 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1121650 1.46 %
Right Of Use Open 2140305 2.79 %
    Total 3261955 4.26 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 12.12.2033 Cash 761798 0.99 %
      Total 761798 0.99 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 5.17 % 5.22 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Dec 2023


21.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1802405  21.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802405&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu PNE AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PNE AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14.11.23 PNE Buy Warburg Research
12.05.23 PNE Buy Warburg Research
23.11.22 PNE Buy Warburg Research
11.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank
11.08.22 PNE Hold Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:32 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.12.2023
08:59 SMI schwächer erwartet
08:48 UBS KeyInvest: Notenbanken – Die Zinswende im Blick/Schweizer Industrie – Spannende Perspektiven
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
19.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
19.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys mit François Bloch
18.12.23 CME Group Clearing Q3 Reporting Webinar
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'513.29 19.78 BTSSMU
Short 11'769.35 13.51 6SSMPU
Short 12'200.88 8.86 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'096.85 21.12.2023 13:24:28
Long 10'628.07 19.78 SSQMRU
Long 10'383.79 13.84 SSPM6U
Long 9'940.58 8.93 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PNE AG 11.95 -4.39% PNE AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Verschnaufpause nach starker Rally: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Trotz möglicher Rezession: VanEck sieht Bitcoin auf dem Weg zu neuen Rekorden
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Börsenjahr 2024: Das haben kommt laut JPMorgan auf Anleger zu
UBS-Aktie fester: UBS will offenbar italienisches Ramsch-Portfolio loswerden
Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
Swiss Steel-Aktie schwächer: Drei Werke in Frankreich sollen verkauft werden
Nach roten US-Vorgaben: SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit