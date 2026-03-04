Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’595 1.4%  SPI 18’723 1.4%  Dow 48’501 -0.8%  DAX 24’153 1.5%  Euro 0.9079 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’869 1.7%  Gold 5’175 1.7%  Bitcoin 55’156 3.3%  Dollar 0.7804 -0.2%  Öl 82.2 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Nestlé-Aktie im Februar 2026
VW-Aktie höher: Betriebsratschefin will Töchter wie Audi und Porsche an die kurze Leine nehmen
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Mittwochmittag
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beschuss: Goldman Sachs kritisiert den KI-Riesen
Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Blue-Bottle-Verkauf offenbar im Gespräch - neue Investition in Brasilien
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Pferdewetten.de Aktie 49648378 / DE000A2YN777

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.03.2026 13:16:33

EQS-PVR: pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Pferdewetten.de
2.21 CHF -0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: pferdewetten.de AG
pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.03.2026 / 13:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: pferdewetten.de AG
Street: Kaistr. 4
Postal code: 40221
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200QG00R11VCOUR60

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Amendment of conversion prices of convertible bonds issued by pferdewetten.de AG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Prime Partners GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt / Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Prime Capital Access S.A., SICAV-FIS

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Feb 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 7.17 % 7.24 % 14.40 % 9,277,881
Previous notification 7.17 % 2.63 % 9.80 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN777 0 474,946 0.00 % 5.12 %
DE000A40ZTL5 0 189,977 0.00 % 2.05 %
Total 664,923 7.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bonds 22/10/2030 457,142 4.93 %
Convertible Bonds 22/10/2030 214,285 2.31 %
      Total 671,427 7.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Prime Partners GmbH % % %
Prime Capital AG % % %
Prime AIFM Lux S.A. 7.17 % 7.24 % 14.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 March 2026


04.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

2285652  04.03.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Pferdewetten.de AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pferdewetten.de AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Wie du jede Aktie in eine Einnahmequelle verwandelst

Im Webinar heute Abend erfährst du, wie du jede Aktie in eine regelmässige Einnahmequelle verwandelst, statt nur auf grüne Vorzeichen zu hoffen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:51 Nahost-Krise beschwört das Inflations-Gespenst zurück
08:47 SMI rauscht in die Tiefe
08:00 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
07:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Korrektur weitet sich aus
03.03.26 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
03.03.26 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’112.11 19.71 BX0SPU
Short 14’401.06 13.68 S4BB8U
Short 14’935.21 8.82 SXLBGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’594.59 04.03.2026 13:15:28
Long 13’011.06 19.71 S1ABEU
Long 12’728.76 13.96 S92BSU
Long 12’184.40 8.94 SZEBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.