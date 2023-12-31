EQS-PVR: OHB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: OHB SE
OHB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.12.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|OHB SE
|Street:
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|Postal code:
|28359
|City:
|Bremen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: KKR Management LLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l.
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|9.94 %
|0,00 %
|9.94 %
|19214905
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005936124
|0
|1910904
|0,00 %
|9.94 %
|Total
|1910904
|9.94 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0,00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0,00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0,00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0,00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|KKR Management LLP
| %
| %
| %
|KKR & Co. Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Group Co. Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Group Holdings Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Group Partnership L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Associates Group GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Associates Group L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Europe VI LLC
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Europe VI S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Associates Europe VI SCSp
| %
| %
| %
|KKR European Fund VI (USD) SCSp
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Orchid Lux GP S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Orchid Lux Aggregator SCSp
| %
| %
| %
|Orchid Lux TopCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Orchid Lux MidCo S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l.
|9,94 %
| %
|9,94 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. (additional acceptance period expired on 3 November 2023) has been accepted for 3592391 voting rights.
Date
