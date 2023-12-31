Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.12.2023 09:26:04

EQS-PVR: OHB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

OHB
33.88 CHF 12.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: OHB SE
OHB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: OHB SE
Street: Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
Postal code: 28359
City: Bremen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KKR Management LLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Dec 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.94 % 0,00 % 9.94 % 19214905
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005936124 0 1910904 0,00 % 9.94 %
Total 1910904 9.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
    Total 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
      Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLP % % %
KKR & Co. Inc. % % %
KKR Group Co. Inc. % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % %
KKR Associates Group GP LLC % % %
KKR Associates Group L.P. % % %
KKR Europe VI LLC % % %
KKR Europe VI S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Associates Europe VI SCSp % % %
KKR European Fund VI (USD) SCSp % % %
KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings GP LLC % % %
KKR Europe VI Aggregator Holdings L.P. % % %
KKR Orchid Lux GP S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Orchid Lux Aggregator SCSp % % %
Orchid Lux TopCo S.à r.l. % % %
Orchid Lux MidCo S.à r.l. % % %
Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. 9,94 % % 9,94 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The takeover offer by Orchid Lux HoldCo S.à r.l. (additional acceptance period expired on 3 November 2023) has been accepted for 3592391 voting rights. 

Date
28 Dec 2023


31.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1806083  31.12.2023 CET/CEST

