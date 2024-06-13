|
13.06.2024 17:10:02
EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1924919 13.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
Analysen zu Nordex AG
|20.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.24
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.24
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX knickt ein -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex deutliche Verluste verbucht. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten zeigten sich am Donnerstag einmal mehr gemischte Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}