29.12.2023 16:35:23
EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1806027 29.12.2023 CET/CEST
|07.12.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.12.23
|Schroders: Did COP28 make progress on recognising the importance of nature?
|21.12.23
|Schroders: Peak rates? Options for investors
|14.12.23
|Schroders: Schroders Economics Lens Q4 2023
