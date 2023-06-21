|
21.06.2023 16:30:35
EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1662549 21.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
Analysen zu Nordex AG
|23.05.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.04.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.05.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.04.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.04.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.23
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.05.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.04.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.04.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.23
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen verlieren -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte leichter. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Verlusten im Mittwochshandel. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}