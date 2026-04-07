EQS-PVR: Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.04.2026 / 19:34 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Nagarro SE Street: Baierbrunner Strasse 15 Postal code: 81379 City: München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9845008396BA67DA9B37

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 31 March 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.34 % 4.97 % 5.31 % 12922297 Previous notification 0.68 % 6.40 % 7.08 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3H2200 0 43589 0.00 % 0.34 % Total 43589 0.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Internal right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 54974 0.43 % Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 92600 0.72 % Physically-Settled Call Option* 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 350000 2.71 % Total 497574 3.86 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 19/08/2026 – 03/05/2030 19/08/2026 – 03/05/2030 Cash 144775 1.12 % Physically-Settled Put Option* 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 21/12/2027 - 15/12/2028 Physical 350000 2.71 % Total 144775 1.12 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % % J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % % J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % % - % % % JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % % JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % % J.P. Morgan Broker Dealer Holdings Inc. % % % J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

* Please note that only either the call or the put option (but not both) can be exercised upon maturity as part of a collar transaction and thus, the put option and the call option are only counted once.

Date

07 Apr 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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