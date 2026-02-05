Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.02.2026 20:00:03

EQS-PVR: Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Nagarro
63.30 EUR -3.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.02.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nagarro SE
Street: Baierbrunner Strasse 15
Postal code: 81379
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9845008396BA67DA9B37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Feb 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.23 % 4.90 % 5.13 % 12922297
Previous notification 0.02 % 4.86 % 4.87 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2200 0 29600 0.00 % 0.23 %
Total 29600 0.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 22534 0.17 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 6934 0.05 %
    Total 29468 0.23 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 09/02/2026 - 17/10/2030 n/a Cash 603762 4.67 %
      Total 603762 4.67 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Feb 2026


05.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Strasse 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272374  05.02.2026 CET/CEST

