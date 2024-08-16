Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nagarro Aktie [Valor: 58853740 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200]
16.08.2024 18:52:18

EQS-PVR: Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Nagarro
79.25 EUR 2.52%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.08.2024 / 18:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nagarro SE
Street: Baierbrunner Straße 15
Postal code: 81379
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9845008396BA67DA9B37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Aug 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.05 % 9.98 % 12.03 % 13775985
Previous notification 2.05 % 10.61 % 12.66 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2200 0 282949 0 % 2.05 %
Total 282949 2.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 319370 2.32 %
    Total 319370 2.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 20.09.2024 to 28.08.2026 at any time Cash 1054802 7.66 %
      Total 1054802 7.66 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section. 

Date
16 Aug 2024


16.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1969949  16.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1969949&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

