Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'263 -0.5%  SPI 13'135 -0.4%  Dow 29'203 -0.3%  DAX 12'273 0.0%  Euro 0.9698 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'357 -0.6%  Gold 1'669 -1.6%  Bitcoin 19'235 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9992 0.5%  Öl 96.0 -2.5% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien
Nagarro Aktie [Valor: 58853740 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.10.2022 22:41:18

EQS-PVR: Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Nagarro
89.90 EUR -0.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.10.2022 / 22:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Nagarro SE
Street: Einsteinstraße 172
Postal code: 81677
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9845008396BA67DA9B37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.96 % 4.52 % 7.48 % 13775985
Previous notification 3.81 % 3.45 % 7.26 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H2200 0 407847 0 % 2.96 %
Total 407847 2.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 301706 2.19 %
    Total 301706 2.19 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product 24.08.2072 at any time Cash 35 0 %
Equity Swap From 08.12.2022 to 28.08.2024 at any time Cash 320397 2.33 %
      Total 320432 2.33 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Oct 2022


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1460201  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1460201&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nagarro SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten