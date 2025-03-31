EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.03.2025 / 17:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
MTU Aero Engines AG
Street:
Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code:
80995
City:
München Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900807L67JY81RD65
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 March 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.95 %
0.85 %
4.8 %
53824489
Previous notification
3.89 %
0.92 %
4.81 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0
0
2123804
0 %
3.95 %
Total
2123804
3.95 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option
From 20.06.2025 to 19.12.2025
at any time
104000
0.19 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
172743
0.32 %
Total
276743
0.51 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product
From 14.11.2074 to 24.02.2075
at any time
Cash
230
0 %
Equity Swap
From 16.07.2025 to 30.09.2026
at any time
Cash
182934
0.34 %
Total
183164
0.34 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
3.04 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
3.04 %
%
%
Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31 March 2025
31.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com