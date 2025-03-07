Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
mobilezone erleidet Gewinneinbruch - Umsatz jedoch höher als erwartet - Aktie im Plus
Mikron erzielt etwas weniger Gewinn - Mikron-Aktie niedriger
Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer
Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: DAX verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Abschläge
Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter
50 CHF Bonus
MTU Aero Engines Aktie [Valor: 2166689 / ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0]
07.03.2025 10:10:03

EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MTU Aero Engines
334.47 CHF 1.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.03.2025 / 10:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on March 06, 2025 pursuant to  Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 03, 2025, as follows:

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions
from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying 
Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
  1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties’ overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients on both a short and a long term basis.
  2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients and therefore we may also sell shares.
  3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.
  4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify thatClient funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.

 

07.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2097222  07.03.2025 CET/CEST

