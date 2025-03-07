|
07.03.2025 10:10:03
EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
The BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on March 06, 2025 pursuant to Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 03, 2025, as follows:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions
from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying
Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
07.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2097222 07.03.2025 CET/CEST
