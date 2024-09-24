EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’021 0.5%  SPI 15’999 0.4%  Dow 42’125 0.2%  DAX 18’915 0.4%  Euro 0.9438 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’922 0.7%  Gold 2’633 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’720 0.1%  Dollar 0.8472 0.0%  Öl 75.3 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Porsche Holding mit Millionenbeteiligung an deutschem Drohnenhersteller - Porsche SE-Aktie steigt
Lonza-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Lonza zieht Auftrag von Vertex zur Herstellung der Zelltherapie Casgevy an Land
Aktien-Tipp DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Buy von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) für QIAGEN-Aktie
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Analyse: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) mit Buy bewertet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

MTU Aero Engines Aktie [Valor: 2166689 / ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.09.2024 14:50:18

EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MTU Aero Engines
260.01 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.09.2024 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MTU Aero Engines AG
Street: Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Sep 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.54 % 1.24 % 4.78 % 53824489
Previous notification 3.52 % 1.24 % 4.76 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 0 1904230 0 % 3.54 %
Total 1904230 3.54 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 20.09.2024 to 20.12.2024 at any time 71600 0.13 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 34694 0.06 %
    Total 106294 0.2 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 20.09.2024 to 20.12.2024 at any time Physical 41200 0.08 %
Retail Structured Product From 12.11.2069 to 02.08.2074 at any time Cash 28 0 %
Equity Swap From 18.11.2024 to 08.06.2026 at any time Cash 521468 0.97 %
      Total 562696 1.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to a disposal of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC had a right of use 

Date
24 Sep 2024


24.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1994627  24.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1994627&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
11.09.24 MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.09.24 MTU Aero Engines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.08.24 MTU Aero Engines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.08.24 MTU Aero Engines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.08.24 MTU Aero Engines Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Progressive
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:52 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ASML Holding NV
13:49 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
09:15 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch
09:08 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.09.2024
08:39 12.000er-Marke bleibt ein Problem
06:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – An der runden Tausender-Marke
23.09.24 TRACE for U.S. Treasury Securities
16.09.24 Sanierung bei Volkswagen – gelingt nun der Turnaround der Aktie?
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’580.36 18.55 7CSSMU
Short 12’808.01 13.70 ZGSSMU
Short 13’279.66 8.90 SS4MSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’021.30 24.09.2024 14:48:34
Long 11’520.57 18.55 U0PS5U
Long 11’296.84 13.70 UBS8YU
Long 10’782.60 8.67 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Stellantis am 16.09.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TMTG-Aktie nach Absturz erneut leichter: Trump Media unter Verdacht des Vertragsbruchs - Verkaufsdruck wächst
Roche-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Forschungserfolg mit Grippe-Mittel Xofluza
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
XRP: Kommt jetzt das neue Allzeithoch?
Commerzbank-Finanzchefin: Bund soll Anteil vorerst behalten
Nach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schlussendlich klar in Grün -- DAX erreicht neuen Rekord und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Frankenaufwertung und Zinspolitik: Diese Massnahmen der SNB erwartet ein Experte bis 2025
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Amazon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten