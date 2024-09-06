Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’995 -0.3%  SPI 15’943 -0.3%  Dow 40’756 -0.5%  DAX 18’493 -0.5%  Euro 0.9353 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’797 -0.4%  Gold 2’519 0.1%  Bitcoin 47’073 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8420 -0.3%  Öl 73.1 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Darum hat der Franken zu Euro und Dollar zugelegt
Börsen im Blick: Fed-Leitzinssenkung könnte Aktien und Anleihen beflügeln
GSK-Aktie etwas fester: GSK-Asthmamittel Nucara auch bei COPD wirksam
Aktien-Analyse: Barclays Capital bewertet BASF-Aktie
Unilever will angeblich russische Vermögenswerte verkaufen - Aktie knapp im Minus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
MTU Aero Engines Aktie [Valor: 2166689 / ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.09.2024 12:13:16

EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MTU Aero Engines
245.41 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.09.2024 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on September 5, 2024 pursuant to  Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from September 2, 2024, as follows:

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
  • BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying  Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
  1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties’ overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients on both a short and a long term basis.
  2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients and therefore we may also sell shares.
  3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.
  4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify thatClient funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
 

06.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1983433  06.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983433&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten